After falling short last year, Baker University football is ready to make another playoff run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. -- The Baker Wildcats fell one victory short of winning a national championship a year ago. But now the Wildcats have reloaded, they're ready to make another deep playoff run.

Mike Grossner’s Baker Wildcats just completed a 10-and-1 regular season and captured their third-straight conference championship.

The 6th-ranked Wildcats are back in the NAIA playoffs for the fifth time in six years.

Indie Allen and Nate McLaurin are two of the upperclassmen who helped the Wildcats win three playoff games a year ago and made it all the way to the national championship game.

“We have great leadership in key spots,” Head Coach Mike Grossner said.

One of those leaders is senior wide receiver Clarence Clark.

JD Woods is a redshirt freshman running back from Lawrence High and the second-leading rusher in the nation.

The Wildcats open the playoffs Saturday at Liston Stadium against No. 12 Georgetown.