KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In 2017, Kansas City is expected to surpass the number of homicides in 2016. 'Per capita', Kansas City's homicide rate is described as worse than Chicago's

The health department believes targeting the root causes of homicides is more important than ever.

As Fox 4's John Pepitone reports in the video player above, the solution to lowering the homicide rate is to provide jobs, eliminate discrimination and improve schools.