Axe throwing club comes to Kansas City’s West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Following a trend that's been spreading across the nation, Kansas City now has its first urban axe throwing club.

"It feels so good," said Ryan Henrich, owner of Blade and Timber in the West Bottoms.

For $120, groups of up to six people can hurl a 16-inch axe at a wooden target in one of six lanes at Blade and Timber.

And, yes, they take safety seriously.

“Yeah, we just have a regular waiver," Henrich said. "And the whole time you're coached by one of our certified professional coaches, and they’re awesome. They make sure everybody stays safe.”

You must wear closed-toe shoes -- no flip flops.

Henrich said many of his customers, so far, have included birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and even corporate team building outings.

Gigi Matt and Liz Watkins never imagined they would enjoy a night of axe throwing.

"Turns out I really like throwing things," Matt said.

“It’s about making Kansas City way more fun," Henrich said.

Eventually beer will be sold in cans at Blade and Timber.

"No whiskey," Henrich said.

Blade and Timber is located at 1101 Mulberry St. in Kansas City.

Their regular hours are 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. But the new business' website they can be open by appointment "literally anytime."