Bryan Cranston talks about his new movie “Last Flag Flying” and Hollywood’s harassment problem

Bryan Cranston stars in the new movie "Last Flag Flying" along with Steve Carell and Laurence Fishbourne. The "Breaking Bad" star talked to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about the new war drama, what it was like working with Carell and Fishbourne and addressed Hollywood's recent harassment controversy.
