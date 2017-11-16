× Compare the latest versions of the tax plans from the House and Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday the House is expected to vote on the GOP tax plan.

It’s a $1.4-trillion tax cut bill, but the Senate’s plan is facing some road blocks.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson and three other GOP senators came out against the plan.

The Senate’s bill would repeal the individual mandate requiring everyone to have health insurance. The House plan does not repeal the individual mandate.

Critics say it could raise taxes for those earning $20,000 or less.

Click here to see how you would be impacted.