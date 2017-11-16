Early warning signs to look for if you suspect your teen is a victim of dating violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Teen dating violence is is a problem teenagers face but a new study reveals many adults are not prepared to deal with it.

According to the study principals, nurses and counselors don't know how to respond to teens who have been victims of dating violence. So when they ask for help, they're not getting what they need.

"I can definitely attest to the fact that we receive little to no education about teen dating violence within high school," said Maya Voelkel with the Domestic Violence Youth Network. "Teen dating violence is uncomfortable. It's something awkward to talk about and because of that it's something unknown."

The study looked at principals on a nationwide basis. It showed 76-percent didn't have a school protocol to respond to dating violence. Of those, 57-percent have dealt with victims, 27-percent of principals disciplined the perpetrators.

The professor who conducted the study wants it to bring about change. Besides causing serious emotional and physical harm to a teen who doesn't get the proper help, teens of abuse are more likely to be violent and abusive themselves.