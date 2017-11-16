Fox 4 Foodies: Double Diablo Burger

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Like many relationships these days, a local sports bar got its start online, and as local celebrity chef Stretch shows us in the video player above, its relationship with downtown Lee's Summit is still going strong.
Double Diablo Burger
(2) 7oz 80/20 hamburger patties
Brioche bun
Pepperjack cheese
Sauteed diced jalapenos
Shut Up Sauce
Onion Ring
2 lbs butter
2 cups red pepper flakes
2 cups cayenne pepper
1 cup black pepper
1 cup white pepper
2 cups chili powder
1/2 cup granulated garlic
2 cups Worcestershire
2 cups rice wine vinegar
hot sauce
Directions:
Melt butter, mix other ingredients and simmer for 5 minutes.
