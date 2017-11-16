Fox 4 Foodies: Double Diablo Burger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Like many relationships these days, a local sports bar got its start online, and as local celebrity chef Stretch shows us in the video player above, its relationship with downtown Lee's Summit is still going strong.

Double Diablo Burger

(2) 7oz 80/20 hamburger patties

Brioche bun

Pepperjack cheese

Sauteed diced jalapenos

Shut Up Sauce

Onion Ring

Shut Up Sauce

2 lbs butter

2 cups red pepper flakes

2 cups cayenne pepper

1 cup black pepper

1 cup white pepper

2 cups chili powder

1/2 cup granulated garlic

2 cups Worcestershire

2 cups rice wine vinegar

hot sauce

Directions:

Melt butter, mix other ingredients and simmer for 5 minutes.