Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller happy to be a part of the Justice League

Posted 9:37 am, November 16, 2017, by

Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman. Ezra Miller is Flash. And both are happy to be a part of the Justice League. The new movie unites D.C. Comics most popular super heroes in one movie. The pair tales to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about the popularity of Wonder Woman, the fun of playing flash and fashion.