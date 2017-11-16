Kansas City car wash owner finds stabbed, bleeding man clinging to pole; helps save his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hector Solorio, a small business owner on 9th and Prospect, helped save the life of a man brutally attacked and stabbed outside of a car wash on Tuesday night.

Solorio said he was in the process of closing up his shops when he stumbled across someone in need of help.

“I've been on this corner for over 10 years and I've never seen this before. I've never had a problem like that,” Solorio said.

Solorio said he found a man, who had been stabbed multiple times and robbed, clinging to a pole at his car wash around 5:30 P.M.

“Everything was fine and I see somebody here with blood. A lot of blood,” Solorio said.

Solorio said he immediately called 911 and waited with the man until first responders arrived.

“When you see people with blood, you don`t know what's going on but the only thing you want to do is save somebody's life,” Solorio said.

Kansas City Police said Sonny Scott, 40, a homeless man stabbed the victim multiple times before running from the scene. Scott was arrested a short time later at an abandoned house on Truman Road. Police said Scott’s shirt had blood on it.

Solorio said neither Scott nor the victim were customers. KCPD said the victim, whose identity has not been released, is still alive. Solorio said he is grateful that he was in the right place at the right time to make a difference in that man’s life.

“It just makes me feel so happy, you know? I want to first say `Thank you God.` The only other thing I can say is it didn't cost me anything to call 911 and if I can help somebody else, I'll do it,” Solorio said.

Scott was booked into the Jackson County Jail and was charged with 1st Degree Assault and Robbery and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. His bond was set at $250,000.