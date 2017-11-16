Kansas City school kids and community gather to see mural unveiled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City artist had a vision and worked for months to bring his art to life; on Thursday the mural was at last unveiled at the Woodland Early Learning Community School, 711 Woodland Ave.

Jose Faus, a multi-disciplinary artist and writer known around the world for his community-centered public works of art, was in the area earlier this year and felt a sudden inspiration to create the mural there.

"I looked across the field, reaching to someone and saying, 'How do I get that all. I want to paint something. It's just a beautiful setting," he said.

The mural depicts a mix of frontier history and classic literature like Don Quixote and Alice in Wonderland.

Kansas City Public Schools, the Kansas City Local Investment Commission and the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce hosted the unveiling celebration

Faus was born in Columbia but spent most of his childhood in the Kansas City region and attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City.