Kansas City Streetcar Authority applies for federal funding to expand to the north

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's streetcar supporters hope to see it roll north.

The city's Streetcar Authority is eyeing a possible expansion to the Riverfront. Service currently stops in the River Market.

Watch the video above to see the proposed route.

The Streetcar Authority is one of three agencies that applied for federal funding in hopes of making the new line a reality for riders. Members of the organization hope it will help get riders to the Riverfront, just like it has between the River Market and downtown.

The organization said about half of the funding for the new line will come from private and public funding.

The streetcar also hopes to expand south to the Country Club Plaza and University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.