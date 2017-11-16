× KC Chiefs Alex Smith and Derrick Johnson will flip the switch on the Plaza’s holiday lights this Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and linebacker Derrick Johnson get to light up the Plaza this holiday season.

The two Chiefs will flip the switch for the thousands of lights that cover the Country Club Plaza at the 88th annual KCP&L Plaza Lighting Ceremony.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity,” Smith said. “This is a great Kansas City tradition, and my family and I couldn’t be more excited to help light up the Plaza with the Kansas City community and kick off the start of the holiday season.”

The annual event will take place Thanksgiving night, Nov. 23, with the holiday fun starting at 5 p.m. for pre-show performances and giveaways.

The official ceremony will start at 6 p.m., and Smith and Johnson will flip the switch at precisely 6:54 p.m. followed by fireworks.

The Elders, an Irish-American folk rock band from Kansas City, will perform at 7 p.m. after the lights are turned on.

If you can’t make it to the Plaza in person, tune in to Fox 4 on Thanksgiving night to catch our coverage of the annual Kansas City holiday tradition.