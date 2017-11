× KC Forum: Magazine, Fire Safety, and War Horses

2017-45

In this week’s KC FORUM we learn about a new community magazine focused on neighborhoods in Fairway and Mission. It’s time to warm up with fires in the fireplace but you may not know how to do it safely. War Horses for Veterans helps combat vets with PTSD.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com