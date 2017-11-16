× KCFORUM: Trafficking, Safety and Ghosts

2017-44

In this week’s KC FORUM we learn about Charlie’s House, a foundation set up to keep homes safe after Charlie, who was a toddler, was killed when a dresser fell on top of him. Human Trafficking is a real issue in the midwest, we find out what people should look out for. Hector Lugo from the 10th Dimension Paranormal group talks about cases he has investigated recently.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com