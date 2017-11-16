KCMO police get equipped with new ballistic helmets to keep them safe in potential shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Department's plan to buy new equipment is getting the thumbs up from the front lines.

The department announced earlier this week it's buying more than 900 ballistic helmets for its officers.

The helmets are meant to be used in potential situations where officers may come under fire.

The added protection is good news for the officers and their families.

"These officers -- I mean, they have to be equipped," said Stacy Jackson, wife to David Jackson with the KCMO Police Department. "They're the ones protecting us. We've got to at least provide equipment to protect them."

City, police and outside funds are being used to pay for the helmets.