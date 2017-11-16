KCPD asks for public’s help to locate missing 32-year-old man last seen in Northland near I-35 & Antioch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help as they look for a 32-year-old man they have labeled as “missing and endangered.”

Richard Gulley was last seen at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, near I-35 and NE Antioch Road in the Northland.

Police describe Gulley as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black buttoned shirt, brown sweat jacket, blue jeans and blue or black shoes.

If you know where he is, please call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.