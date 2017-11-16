× KC’s 3 big free agents Hosmer, Moose and Cain reject qualifying offers from Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No surprise here. Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain have all rejected their qualifying offers from the Kansas City Royals.

Last week, the Royals gave out qualifying offers to the three Royals stars. A qualifying offer is a one-year, $17.4-million contract to stay in KC.

All three will now test the free agency waters.

Of course, the Royals can still try to re-sign them. But what are the prospects of any of them staying here?

Royals officials want Hosmer back, but he is represented by Scott Boras, considered the most ruthless agent in sports. Word is Boras wants a $200-million contract for Hosmer, but many believe that’s too much and Hosmer will get closer to $120-million for a five- or six-year contract. Right now, the Red Sox and Padres have shown interest in signing him.

As for Moustakas, he is also represented by Scott Boras and is being linked to the Los Angeles Angels, which makes sense since he’s from there. The New York Mets and Yankees are also interested in vying for his services.

Lorenzo Cain is actually the most in demand former Royal as the Mets, Blue Jays, Rangers, Mariners and Giants are all want to sign the 31-year-old center fielder. One MLB writer expects Cain to reject the Royals offer and test the free agent waters.

Only time will tell what these three players decide though.