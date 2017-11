LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Police in Lee’s Summit are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 74-year-old man.

Police say Bruce H. Hahn was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Leawood, Kan.

Hahn is described as a 6 foot 2 inch tall man who weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Police say Hahn could be driving a maroon Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with an extended top; Missouri license AC8-M9G.

If you see Hahn, please call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.