Lenexa city leaders looking for public input on Quivira Road improvements

LENEXA, Kan. -- Improvements are in the works for a stretch of Quivira Road between 79th and 99th streets in Lenexa.

City leaders want to improve the area to keep up with population growth in the city and county, and they’re counting on input from the public throughout the process.

“At tonight’s public meeting we are looking for input from residents and people that use the corridor," said Magi Tilton, planning and development services manager for Lenexa. "We have some ideas for alternative improvements that we want feedback from the public."

City officials said their efforts will focus on appropriate land uses and improving transportation opportunities along the corridor by building upon the redevelopment activity that is currently occurring going on along Quivira Road.

Several dozen people attended a meeting Thursday evening at Lenexa City Hall. Their comments and question ranged from transportation suggestions to crime concerns.

“I like to walk, and there are many areas where the sidewalks come to an abrupt end or there aren’t any easy street crossings,” Lenexa resident Janean Grogan said.

"I live close, within walking distance of Quivera," Gaylene VanHorn said. "I've lived there for 19 years in my home, and I’m real concerned about all of the apartments that have been built there and what that’s going to do to our area for traffic purposes, for property value purposes, for property tax purposes and for crime."

In addition to the public meetings, an advisory committee made up of property owners, business representatives, city staff, planning commission members, city council members and other stakeholders will guide this project.

The third and final public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Lenexa City Hall.

Those who weren't able to attend the meeting can provide input through an online survey.