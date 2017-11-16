Military dad charged with raping, killing 9-month-old daughter

Editor’s note: The Clarksville Police Department released details about the case that are graphic in nature and are included in the story below.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville father has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing his 9-month-old daughter, according to WSMV.

Officers responded to a home on Cindy Jo Court for a medical call around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. The child was taken to Tennova where she was pronounced dead by 8 a.m.

Her father, 22-year-old Christopher Conway, is charged with homicide and aggravated rape of a child.

According to police, the infant was strangled with a cord around her neck. The infant was reportedly sexually assaulted before she was killed.

Conway was booked into the Montgomery County jail just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Army Times, Conway is an Army combat medic at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

He is being held on $100,000 bond for the aggravated rape charge. A judge will set the bond amount for the homicide charge in court Wednesday morning.