Olathe Northwest forced to evacuate students after slow leak from improperly shut off gas valves

OLATHE, Kan. — Students at Olathe Northwest were evacuated from the school Thursday morning after someone noticed a strong gas odor.

The school quickly sent an email to parents letting them know that individual gas valves in science classrooms hadn’t been properly shut and a slow leak of gas was released into the room when the main valve was turned on Thursday morning.

“The problem was immediately corrected and the district’s service center and the gas company were called and came on-site to make sure the problem was corrected,” Olathe Northwest Principal Chris Zuck said.

By 10 a.m., Principal Zuck told Fox 4 the building was given the ‘all clear.’

The school sent the following note home to parents:

After investigating, it was determined that some of the individual gas valves hadn't been properly shut and a slow leak of gas was released into the room when the main valve for the classroom was turned on in the morning. The problem was immediately corrected and the district's service center and the gas company were called and came on-site to make sure the problem was corrected. We have evacuated the building until the rooms and building could be ventilated. We have buses coming so students can sit and stay warm while we ventilate the building.

