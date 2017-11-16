× One person taken to hospital with serious injury after shooting along S. 71-Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday along S. 71-Highway between E. 143 Street and White Avenue just after 10 a.m.

Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department said a man sustained a serious injury during the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have only described the suspects as two black males in a dark-colored vehicle.

If anyone has info please call the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).