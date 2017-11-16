Platte County considering allowing guns inside county buildings after slew of shootings across the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- Platte County Commission meetings could soon be gun optional.

The county commission discussed the idea at a recent work session and is studying the possibility of allowing citizens to bring guns inside county buildings.

The county administration building used to have metal detectors but discontinued them a few years ago in budget cuts.

But after mass shootings in Texas and Las Vegas, they're considering other measures to possibly help ensure safety.

"The question after a week ago Sunday Ive asked myself -- and we all need to ask ourselves -- is what number of casualties is acceptable while we are waiting on law enforcement to respond to a situation?" Platte County Commissioner John Elliot said.

Elliott said the discussion is only in preliminary stages. The commission will start by seeing if any other areas across the state allow guns in county buildings.

They could decide to have deputies staff county meetings, though Elliott said he'd personally prefer not to take them off the street.