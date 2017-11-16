Police conducting death investigation at Independence motel after witnesses say woman’s body is found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a person was allegedly found dead near a Best Western motel in Independence.

At this point, police haven't said how the person died or released the person's identity. They are only confirming that this incident is a death investigation.

Motel guests said police showed up around 4 p.m. Thursday. They said police told them a woman's body was found near a shed by a dumpster at the motel.

The guests said police questioned several people, but they didn't see anyone being taken into custody.

They said officers and crime scene investigators were at the motel for more than three hours.

A police spokesman told Fox 4's Robert Townsend that he was trying to get more information from detectives. We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.