Salvation Army offering new way for people to give this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway across the metro.

If you don’t carry cash, no problem --there’s a different way donate this year.

You can find 250 red kettles on street corners and storefronts across the metro but, this year donating has a new ring to it.

Major David Harvey with the Salvation Army says instead of donating straight cash, folks can shop for specific gifts and services including helping a family pay rent, helping a person go to addiction recovery, after school care, summer camps, etc. There are about 120 items in all including some fun stuff for kids such as footballs, dolls, building blocks and more.

This year’s goal is $8.4-million to help meet the needs of folks across the metro and across the country.

The salvation army is always looking for bell ringers as well. To volunteer visit RingKC.com.