Sysco drivers strike for better pay and better working conditions

Posted 8:36 am, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:55AM, November 16, 2017

OLATHE, Kan. -- Sysco drivers are on strike Thursday meaning  they're not driving their normal routes, and that's not good for area schools and hospitals.

Sysco is one  of the metro's largest  food distributors.

According to Teamsters Local 41 they are on strike because management allegedly threatened reprisals for union activity. The union claims Sysco has violated workers' rights.

According to a press release from Local 41, the company faces multiple federal investigations regarding unlawful termination, surveillance, threats and discrimination. In 2014, there were 40 drivers at this location  voted to join the union.

Fox 4 reached out to Sysco, but we have not yet heard back.