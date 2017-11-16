Three local schools will be among the first to test pilot program through the STEM Project Lead the Way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A unique program pairing computer engineers with students is coming to the metro for the first time.

Founded by a Microsoft employee eight years ago, software engineers volunteer their time to teach students how their classroom learning is applied in the real world.

Right now there are thousands of unfilled, good paying computer science jobs.

So the goal is to encourage students to learn how to write code and use their creativity to solve problems.

"That’s one of the best things," Cerner software engineer Matthew Janssen said. "You see them struggling a little bit but then you explain it in a different way and then all of a sudden they go, oh I completely understand now. That’s one of the best things for me. Because I love teaching and sharing my love of computer science with other people."

Blue Springs, Cristo Rey and William Chrisman are the first metro schools to take part in this pilot program through the STEM Project Lead the Way.