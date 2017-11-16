Truman Medical Center donates free eye glasses to Don Bosco Center students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The gift of sight is something many of us take for granted. But that wasn't the case for many people living in Kansas City who were given free glasses Thursday.

Lines were long at the Don Bosco Center on Benton Boulevard where professionals from Truman Medical Center helped get several Don Bosco students new eyewear. They had already screened each patient's vision, too.

Truman Medical Center picked up the tab for each new pair of specs.

Many of the people who received glasses are new to the United States.

"Myself, I can't afford it," said Hassah Bahir, an immigrant from Somalia. "I don't have enough money to afford reading glasses, so this is good for me."

Burlingame and Mock Vision Associates also chipped in, providing eye exams to the Bosco Center's students.