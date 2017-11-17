16-year-old Kansas City boy runs simple errand for his mom and gets carjacked at store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- He was just running an errand for his mom, but the teen ended up with a gun to his head instead.

The 16-year-old went to nearby Leon's Thriftway on Thursday afternoon to get paper towels. His mother, who asked not to be identified, said she was cleaning her house.

"Just like every other time, I always send him up the street with no worries that’s something is going to happen to him,” she said.

But when her son walked out of the store at 39th Street and Kensington Avenue with a bag of paper towels in hand, he noticed two men watching him.

“Before you know it, he’s half way inside the car, and they came running at him at gunpoint and snatch him out of there,” she said.

The boy dropped the keys and took off. Video shows those carjackers weren’t worried about witnesses, including people standing by their cars.

The thieves struggled at first, but eventually made off with the family's black 2011 Lincoln MKS and the paper towels after they realized the teen had the parking brake on.

His mom said her son wasn’t severely hurt but was definitely shaken.

“Just looking at your surroundings all the time, I don’t want him always being afraid and panicking, thinking they're going to do something to me," she said. "It’s hard."

The woman is just happy her son didn’t try to defend her car from the thieves, fearing his mom would be mad about losing the vehicle.

“I’m just happy and blessed that my son is home with me, and I don’t have to worry about planning a funeral," she said.

Kansas City Police have not released a description of the suspects.