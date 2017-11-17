Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Already looking for dishes you can make with all those leftovers you'll have next week?

Courtney Riley joined Fox 4 Friday to show us how to put a BBQ spin on this year's leftovers.

Easy Thanksgiving Leftover BBQ Pizza

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Pre-made Naan

2 cups Leftover Turkey

2/3 cup Rufus Teague Touch O’ Heat BBQ Sauce

2 cups Cheddar Jack mix

1/2 Red onion thinly sliced

1/2 Red pepper bell pepper diced

1/4 cup Cilantro chopped

1/2 cup sour cream

1Tbsp Rufus Teague Meat Rub

Place Naan on lightly oiled baking sheet. Evenly coat each bread with half of BBQ Sauce. Then layer on turkey, cheese, onion and bell pepper.

Bake in oven at 425º till cheese is melty and starting to bubble. Around 8 minutes.

While pizza is cooking, mix sour cream and Meat Rub in a sandwich bag.

Once cooked, remove pizza and top with cilantro. Cut small corner off of sandwich bag and zig zag drizzle sour cream mixture over top of each.

Slice and enjoy!

