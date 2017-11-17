Easy-to-follow recipe for Stroud’s chicken gravy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're just not feeling gravy from a jar this year for your Thanksgiving gather, head chef of Stroud's, Lane Doughtery, has a recipe for you that's easy to follow.

In the video above, Lane shares just what you need to make the Mark Alford-approved gravy.

During the month of November, Stroud's is offering customers the chance to buy a paper heart for $1. Each heart gets you entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card from KC Hopps.

Stroud's has four locations across the metro including in Fairway, Overland Park and Kansas City, Mo.

More recipes:

