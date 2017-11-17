Grandview police surround vehicle they say contains materials to make pipe bomb as they search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A police chase out of Lee's Summit has led to police setting up a perimeter in Grandview Friday morning near 150th Terrace and Fuller.

Police say at some point during the chase the driver they are chasing pointed a rifle at officers. Officers lost track of him in Grandview after he bailed out of the vehicle.

The driver threw out a trooper’s vest and ammunition of different calibers and ran northbound on foot.

Police say the vehicle the suspect was driving has pipe bomb making materials in it.

According to police, the suspect on the run is a male who is wanted in Lee’s Summit for aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

