Holiday tree lighting ceremonies happening in and around KC this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's time to flip some light switches.

Several tree lighting ceremonies are planned for Friday evening all across the metro including at Ward Parkway.

The Ward Parkway holiday celebration includes live music, giveaways and an appearance by Santa Claus. The family friendly festivities start at 6 p.m. and take place at the Restaurant Pavilion. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be handing out Rudolph noses leading up to the tree lighting. Lighting of the 30 foot tree is scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m.

Here are some others ceremonies:

Overland Park tree lighting

downtown 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Mayor's Tree Lighting in North KC

Corner of Armour and Gentry 6-8 p.m.

Lee's Summit

Howard Station Park – Main Street 6:15 p.m.

Mark Alford will be the master of ceremonies