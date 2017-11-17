Independence man charged after leading police on chase, threatening officer with rifle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- An Independence man is facing charges after threatening a Lee's Summit officer with a rifle after a police chase Friday.

Richard Connely, 30, was charged in Jackson County with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, officers received a call about a prowler in Lee's Summit at an apartment complex located on NW Obrien Road. Officers tried to pull Connely, who was driving a silver Ford Focus, over but after a brief conversation, he took off from the stop.

The officer followed the vehicle, and Connely allegedly pointed a rifle out the window at the officers. No shots were fired. Connely later threw the rifle out of the vehicle, according to police.

Police ended up chasing Connely to Grandview where they lost track of him near 150th Terrace and Fuller. That's where they say he bailed out of the vehicle and ran northbound.

Police said after their investigation they found ammunition, body armor, butane and a lighter in the car.

Police said at some point during the chase the driver also threw out a police vest and ammunition of different calibers that was likely stolen from an off-duty officer's vehicle.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect.

Around the same time police lost track of Connely in Grandview, an officer was at a nearby QuikTrip when someone jumped into a black Impala or Toyota.

The Missouri State Hwy Patrol chased this vehicle, which was reported as stolen out of Belton, down the highway. It crashed near 155th and Maxwell. State troopers say two people bailed from the scene, but troopers eventually took both into custody.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video