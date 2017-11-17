× Independence man charged with child endangerment after baby tests positive for meth

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Jackson County man has been charged with child endangerment after his child allegedly ingested meth, court documents say.

Christopher L. Beauregard, 33, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, a first-degree felony.

According to the probable cause of arrest statement, Beauregard and mother of the 8-month-old brought the baby to Children’s Mercy Hospital late on Nov. 13 after being transferred from North Kansas City Hospital.

The parents said they brought the baby to the hospital because it was constantly crying, scratching its face and had “abnormal tongue movements,” court documents say.

A doctor took a urine test from the baby, and it tested positive for methamphetamines.

The baby’s mother said she didn’t know how the baby would have come in contact with meth. She told police the baby was fine when she left it in the care of Beauregard at about 4 p.m. to leave for work.

She received a call from Beauregard at about 8 p.m., saying she needed to come home because something was wrong with the baby.

In an interview with police, Beauregard admitted to smoking meth with friends in the home two days prior when he was watching the baby and another child.

Beauregard told police he didn’t pay attention to the baby and was playing video games when the baby got into “everything.”