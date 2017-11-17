KC company comes to Liberty couple’s rescue in time for Thanksgiving after previous contractor disappoints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- The last time Fox 4 Problem Solvers visited Eric and Sabrena Flickinger’s Liberty home, their brand new patio had serious issues.

"It's very depressing looking at it," said Sabrena, pointing to the rough and uneven surface. The Flickingers had paid thousands of dollars for what was to be a stamped concrete patio and fire pit.

But portions were poured so thin, they didn’t even reach the top of the form.

That was last August. When Problem Solvers visited the Flickinger home this month, the patio was a show stopper.

"The craftsmanship and the workmanship are amazing," Eric said.

After Fox 4 Problem Solvers got involved with the Flickingers original patio disaster, Hinkle Hardscapes came to the couple’s rescue.

"We've been in business for 10 years, and we just wanted to make sure everybody has a great experience," owner Zach Hinkle said.

First Hinkle tore out the Flickinger’s old patio before framing and pouring a new one. Because the Flickingers wanted a patio that looked like stone, all the extra detail work had to be done quickly while the concrete was still wet.

"There's a powder release that we put onto it after we stamp it," Hinkle designer Ken Gibson said. "It gives it a stone-like feel."

Gibson said homeowners wanting stamped concrete should choose a company with experience. Just because someone can pour concrete doesn’t mean they know how to stamp it. So check references and actually visit a job site and talk to the customer.

There’s more good news: The Flickinger’s old contractor kept his word to Fox 4 Problem Solvers and has given the Flickingers most of their money back. Paul Olamaleva of Qualiright Concrete tells Problem Solvers he has made changes at his company to make sure he doesn't have anymore unhappy customers.

The Flickingers said they have a lot to thankful for this Thanksgiving. It’s probably a good bet that they’ll be celebrating on the patio.

Hinkle Hardscapes is also helping another family in need. It's raffling off a $60,000 patio. The money raised from the $10 raffle tickets will cover the expenses of adopting a child for one lucky family.