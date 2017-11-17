Navy acknowledges pilot drew male genitalia in the sky

Warning: Some readers may find the graphic offensive

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – The U.S. Navy has taken responsibility for some obscene sky drawings made over a portion of northern Washington.

KREM 2 in Spokane says they received multiple pictures and phone calls showing male genitalia drawn in the sky.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

Officials from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island told KREM 2 the drawing was made by one of their aircraft and released the following statement:

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable.”

KREM 2 also reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration about the drawings. FAA officials said unless the act poses a safety risk, there is nothing they can do about it, saying they “cannot police morality.”

NAS Whidbey Island is home to all Navy tactical electronic attack squadrons flying the EA-18G Growler, four P-3 Orion Maritime Patrol squadrons and two Fleet Reconnaissance squadrons flying the EP-3E Aries.