Overland Park man arrested for rape after allegedly drugging coworker

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park man has been charged with rape, a first-degree felony, after he allegedly drugged a coworker.

Court documents say the charges stem from an incident in March 2016 when a 21-year-old woman told police her coworker Logan Kleen, 28, had raped her.

The woman said she went out with several coworkers and at the end of the night she fell asleep at Kleen’s home.

She said she woke up to Kleen on top of her, having sex with her without consent. She told police that she asked him to stop 4-5 times.

The woman told police she had been drinking that night, but she said she seemed more impaired than normal and there were parts of her memory missing.

A March 2017 lab report showed her blood tested positive for GHB, a common “date rape drug” that is undetectable in a person’s drink.

Kleen told police he had been drinking that night and the sex was consensual.

The 28-year-old was arrested Nov. 15 but was released the next day after posting a $75,000 bail. Kleen is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.