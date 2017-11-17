After more disturbing reports, police release description of man who exposed himself to Northland girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three days after a man exposed himself to a girl and called another an inappropriate name, police released a description of the man in hopes he will be caught before hurting someone.

On Tuesday, the girls were at the Crossing at Barry Road apartment complex just a mile south of I-29 and Barry Road when the man approached them.

The girls, who attend Tiffany Ridge Elementary School, immediately told a trusted adult, who contacted the police.

The girls were not together when the incidents happened.

While one was inside, the other girl was heading to the bus stop. She saw the same man and he called her an inappropriate name. She got scared and also ran to the apartment complex office to tell someone, and found the other student reporting it. The adult called the police.

The suspect description:

White male

5'8" to 6'0"

130-190 lbs

20-45 years old

Possibly short blond hair or bald

Greyish-brown goatee

Larger belly and hairy chest

Police say in addition to these two previously-reported incidents, the man has been waiting in apartment complexes along Barry Road and I-29 and exposing himself to young girls.

He has also shined a flashlight into apartment bedrooms.

Please call the TIPS Hotline if you think you know him or think you see him. The anonymous number is 816-474-8477.