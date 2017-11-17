Police went undercover 5 times before raiding Mission accessories store selling fake designer merchandise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- Police went undercover five times at a downtown Mission, Kansas, accessories store before raiding it last week.

Court documents say the investigation into Sue's Accessories, a store on Johnson Drive, started back in March when the Johnson County District Attorney's Office received a tip about hundreds of counterfeit handbags and accessories.

Investigators say the store owner, So Wun Pak, told them she was able to get bags from manufacturers that aren't sold in stores. But they determined the bags are counterfeit, and Sue's Accessories is not -- and has never been -- authorized to sell high-end brands, such as Coach.

The store owner was arrested and has been charged with possessing and selling designer counterfeit merchandise.