Two new Missouri Sports Hall of Famers

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- Among the recent inductees into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame were two long time High School basketball coaches from the Kansas City area. Diana Tingler coached the girls basketball teams in Smithville, and Willie Bowie coached the boys basketball team at the old Paseo High School. FOX 4's Al Wallace visited with both inductees prior to the luncheon and ceremony that officially made them Missouri Sports Hall of Famers.