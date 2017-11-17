Union Station says their holiday celebration this year will be bigger and better than ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Preparations are underway at it Kansas City landmark to ready for a massive family Christmas celebration.

They are putting up the lights and other decorations inside Grand Hall at Union Station. New this year, they have made the train area even bigger. They have also decorated outside Science City with inflatable part ice sculptures.

They hope many families will come out throughout the holiday season to enjoy the decorations and get in the Christmas spirit.

"Our Rudy train build out is nearly twice the length that it was last year, we’ve added more nutcrackers, more Christmas trees, so really trying to amp up the environment and the atmosphere here at Union Station," Union Station marketing manager Lauren Kovarna said.

The Christmas event runs tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Union Station. Families are invited, they will turn on the lights at 6:30 p.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m. the train will be free for the kiddos.