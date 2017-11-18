David Cassidy in hospital, ‘surrounded by family’

30th April 1974: David Cassidy, American pop singer and star of the television programme ‘The Partridge Family’, walking down a road in London with an umbrella. (Photo by Ellidge/Express/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.

PASADENA, CA – AUGUST 08: Actor David Cassidy arrives at Disney-ABC Television Group Summer Press Tour Party at The Langham Hotel on August 8, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday that Cassidy is “now conscious” and “surrounded by family.” The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday.

TMZ has reported Cassidy is in critical condition, suffering organ failure.

The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult.

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He’s the stepson of actress and fellow “Partridge Family” star Shirley Jones.

An audience of young pop fans at a David Cassidy concert at White City Stadium, west London. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)