KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in KCK Saturday morning.

KCK police responded to a report of a person shot near 34th and Gibbs Road around 7:15 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a victim, described as an Asian male in his teens, inside a business deceased from gunshot wounds.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (186) 474-TIPS.