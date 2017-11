Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4 film critic Shawn Edwards sat down with Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the latest offering by DC Films, "Justice League."

The film also marks the onscreen return of Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, as well as the introduction of Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

