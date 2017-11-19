Friends heartbroken at murder of teenage immigrant inside KCK laundromat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Friends and teachers are mourning the loss of a sophomore student at JC Harmon High School. They said December Htoo is the teen who was found dead Saturday morning inside a laundromat near 34th and Gibbs Road. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Classmates said Htoo was in choir and on the wrestling team. A former teacher said he came to KCK from a refugee camp in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

They said when he first arrived in the United States in elementary school, he was a shy child who could barely speak English. Now, in high school, he was well-liked and thriving.

“What he witnessed, the atrocities that the witnessed over in the refugee camp, he felt much safer here than he did in the refugee camp,” said his former teacher Theresa Barry.

Htoo’s wrestling coach Zach Davies said the teen was a great person who cared about others.

“Somebody took a kid that was full of potential away from us, away from his family and away from his friends,” he said.

Friends said the teen was working at the laundromat to help support his family.

“It’s sad that there are people in this world that just don’t value human life,” his coach said.

Diana Bueso, a close friend of the victim, is planning a vigil in his honor this Wednesday and started a GoFundMe account to help his family with funeral expenses.

If you have information call police or the TIPS hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.