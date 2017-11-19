Man surrenders to police after barricading himself inside room at Motel 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man surrendered peacefully after a standoff that lasted for hours on Sunday evening. Police were called to the Motel 6 on NW Prarie View Road to check on a man who was believed to be armed and suicidal inside one of the rooms.

Negotiators spent hours attempting to contact the man so they could convince him to surrender. During those negotiations several rooms had to be evacuated as a precaution, and all exterior lights on the building were shut off. Officers also shut down part of NW Prarie View Road and a stretch of southbound Interstate 29 during the standoff.

“That’s something that we do in these situations just in case. If we do know that there’s someone inside of a hotel room that’s armed, that’s just a precaution just in case there are shots fired that none of those shots or anyone is hurt in any of the surrounding rooms,” said Capt. Stacey Graves with the Kansas City Police Department.

The man peacefully surrendered to police just before 8 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital to get help.

“This is exactly how we want these types of situations to end. We want them to end peacefully, if someone is in crisis or in need of help, that’s what we’re here to do is to help them get those resources and tonight that man will be transported to a local hospital for treatment,” said Graves.

All of the roads and highways that were shut down during the standoff are now back open.