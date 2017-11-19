Thief smashes front window of Waldo Jewelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Waldo jewelry store is cleaning up and dealing with repairs after a break-in. A thief used a hammer to smash through a front window and made off with jewelry Friday night.

The store captured video surveillance of the break-in at Waldo Jewelers near 75th and Wornall. The owner said the thief got away with less than $1,000 worth of jewelry.

The owner said the thief seemed quite nonchalant about the whole thing, as he kept a cigarette in his mouth the whole time, and even left behind the hammer he used to break the window.

"I've just been turning a lot of customers away that I'd really like to get to, but we've just been inundated with construction and clean up. We're going to have to clean for a couple more days because there's just shards of glass everywhere," store owner Michael Marentes said.

The store has had to shut down to make repairs. If you recognize this thief, or have any information about the break-in, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.