Two men charged after ramming police vehicles with car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two men are charged in a confrontation with police that occurred on Nov. 6 in KCK that ended with police firing shots at one of the suspects.

Ernest A. Jones and Taurez L. Adams are each charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

Court records state that officers investigating a reported drive-by shooting near 8th and Parallel in KCK attempted to pull over a vehicle they believed to be involved.

When one officer pulled in front of the vehicle and turned on his lights, the suspect vehicle attempted to flee in reverse. Another officer providing assistance pulled behind the suspect vehicle to block it

At that point, records say, the vehicle driven by Taurez Adams began forcibly ramming both police cars in an attempt to escape. Officers drew weapons and ordered the suspects out of the vehicle.

When Adams got out and lie down on the ground, Jones got in the driver’s seat and continued to ram police vehicles, nearly running over Adams in the act.

Records say at one point, police said Jones drew a handgun and pointed it at one of the officers who had already drawn a weapon. Three officers fired into the vehicle. Adams, along with two other occupants inside the car, surrendered to police.

Police found multiple weapons and ammunition inside the car.