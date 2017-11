× 23-year-old Butler, Mo., man dead after crash along I-49

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A Butler, Mo., man died after a crash on the interstate near Harrisonville early Sunday.

Missouri state troopers said 23-year-old Alexander Jenkins went off the side of the road on I-49, hit a guard rail and overturned.

Jenkins was thrown out of his Jeep and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.